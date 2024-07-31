You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / PICTURES: Nine Turtles Released from Rehabilitation

July 31, 2024

Photo by Allegra Boverman for New England Aquarium. July 30, 2024.

HYANNIS – Nine endangered sea turtles are back in the waters off Cape Cod after months of rehabilitation from life-threatening injuries at the New England Aquarium.

The turtles included loggerheads, green, and Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles—all threatened or endangered species.

The turtles all faced hypothermia-related conditions including pneumonia, dehydration and more in the cold waters off Cape Cod last fall and winter. The turtles were returned to Nantucket Sound off West Dennis Beach.

The aquarium treated 394 turtles this season.

Their movements can be tracked here

More pictures of the release can be found below:

Photo by Allegra Boverman for New England Aquarium. July 30, 2024.

Photo by Allegra Boverman for New England Aquarium. July 30, 2024.

Photo by Allegra Boverman for New England Aquarium. July 30, 2024.

