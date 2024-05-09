Pot Shop Ban Remains In Dennis, Nip Sales In Sandwich Untouched

HYANNIS – It’s a busy week of town meetings on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Dennis town meeting on Tuesday did not pass a reversal of the town’s existing ban on recreational marijuana stores. There are five Cape Cod towns with bans on the books since the state legalized marijuana in 2016. The others are Falmouth, Yarmouth, Chatham and Harwich.

Meanwhile, town meeting in Sandwich on Monday shot down a proposed ban on the sale of alcohol nip bottles.

And on Nantucket Tuesday, town meeting voted against a proposal to permit short-term rentals in residential zoning districts across the Island.