You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Pot Shop Ban Remains In Dennis, Nip Sales In Sandwich Untouched

Pot Shop Ban Remains In Dennis, Nip Sales In Sandwich Untouched

May 9, 2024

HYANNIS – It’s a busy week of town meetings on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Dennis town meeting on Tuesday did not pass a reversal of the town’s existing ban on recreational marijuana stores. There are five Cape Cod towns with bans on the books since the state legalized marijuana in 2016. The others are Falmouth, Yarmouth, Chatham and Harwich.

Meanwhile, town meeting in Sandwich on Monday shot down a proposed ban on the sale of alcohol nip bottles.

And on Nantucket Tuesday, town meeting voted against a proposal to permit short-term rentals in residential zoning districts across the Island. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 