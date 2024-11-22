Shark Detection Buoys Removed for Winter

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) has removed all real-time shark detection buoys for the season as white sharks migrate south and to protect equipment from winter storms.

While no detections will be transmitted via the Sharktivity app, AWSC advises continued shark-smart precautions.

“As we conclude another season of successfully researching and tagging white sharks in collaboration with the MA DMF, we’re thankful for another season of safe coexistence between sharks and people on and around Cape Cod,” said Cynthia Wigren, Chief Executive Officer of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“However, even as the temperatures drop, there’s never a guarantee our waters are shark-free, and anyone continuing to use our waters in colder weather should keep taking shark-smart precautions.”

This year, AWSC tagged sharks in partnership with Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and engaged over 28,000 people through educational programs, shark center visits, and charter boat trips.

The Conservancy’s Chatham Shark Center will remain active through the winter, with several events planned such as a Holiday Story Time beginning November 30.