FALMOUTH – As part of fleet updates, the Steamship Authority has sold two of its old freight vessels, the Katama and Gay Head.

The sale will net the Authority $250,000 total.

The two ships were moved to New Bedford for maintenance before moving on from the fleet.

Both ships served the Authority for over 30 years and will be replaced by the recently acquired Barnstable, Aquinnah and Monomoy.

The Barnstable recently joined the Steamship Authority’s fleet, with the other two finishing refurbishing.