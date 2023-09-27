You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / VIDEO: ISS Welcomes Former WHOI Engineer; Wind Industry Faces Push Back; Dive Team Rescue

VIDEO: ISS Welcomes Former WHOI Engineer; Wind Industry Faces Push Back; Dive Team Rescue

September 27, 2023

A former Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution scientist who is an expert on the most extreme environments known to man is adding another frontier to her portfolio: space.

The offshore wind industry is facing push back from some Cape and Islands residents as development on projects continues.

The Barnstable County regional dive team was activated late Monday night after a car reportedly driven into the water at the end of Bayview Street in Yarmouth. #capecod #capecodbroadcastingmedia #internationalspacestation #vineyardwind #offshorewind

