Vineyard Wind Working On Damaged Turbine, Gets Updated Federal Order

HYANNIS – Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova announced on Tuesday the beginning of “controlled cutting activities” on the turbine AW-38, which had a blade failure incident on July 13th.

Vineyard Wind says this will substantially reduce the amount of the damaged blade that presents a risk for additional debris falling into the ocean.

Vineyard Wind also says that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has issued an updated suspension order that enables Vineyard Wind to resume installing towers and nacelles at the wind farm, but it does not enable further blade installation or power production at this time.