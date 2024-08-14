You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Vineyard Wind Working On Damaged Turbine, Gets Updated Federal Order

August 14, 2024

HYANNIS – Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova announced on Tuesday the beginning of “controlled cutting activities” on the turbine AW-38, which had a blade failure incident on July 13th.

Vineyard Wind says this will substantially reduce the amount of the damaged blade that presents a risk for additional debris falling into the ocean.

Vineyard Wind also says that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has issued an updated suspension order that enables Vineyard Wind to resume installing towers and nacelles at the wind farm, but it does not enable further blade installation or power production at this time. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


