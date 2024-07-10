Love Live Local Prepares For Twelfth Festival Season

HYANNIS – Love Live Local is preparing to kick off its twelfth season of Love Local Festivals at Hyannis’s Aselton Park on July 28, bringing local craft makers, artisans, musicians, and the general public together to celebrate the importance of buying local.

The scenic event overlooking Hyannis Harbor is family-friendly, with over eighty artists and brands popping up for the day, joined by numerous food trucks, a craft beverage garden for adults featuring libations from Devil’s Purse Brewing Company and Truro Vineyards, lawn games, and a kid zone run by the Cape Cod Maritime Museum.

For many brands, the festival provides a unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with customers they might never meet otherwise.

“The July Fest is truly my favorite event on my Summer calendar,” said Caroline Laye, creator of Atlantic Soap Co. “I get to reconnect with customers and friends, some of whom I only see once a year at the Fest, and I always enjoy the community atmosphere, fun, and laughter.”

On the event’s enduring popularity, Love Live Local Executive Director Amanda Converse reflected that “we are grateful that for so many summer seasons attendees have connected to the distinct sense of community and place that we work hard to foster, along with embracing the messages about the importance of supporting small business to our local economy.”

Following this month’s event, the next edition of the tri-annual event will take place on the last Sunday of September.