Martha’s Vineyard Man Wins Jaws Lottery Prize

TISBURY – A Martha’s Vineyard man has won a Jaws-themed lottery ticket prize that celebrates the film shot on the island he calls home.

The special-edition tickets honor the 50th anniversary of the Spielberg classic, which was filmed around Martha’s Vineyard.

Gecimar Silva of Tisbury took the one-time payment of $650,000 and reportedly plans to use it for a trip to Florida.

30 individuals chosen from non-winning tickets submitted into Second Chance drawing will win a trip for two to the Vineyard for next summer, including a stay at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown.