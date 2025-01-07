Mass Health Connector Signup Now, Local Committee Offering Help

HYANNIS – The Community Action Committee of the Cape and Islands is helping residents get signed up with the Massachusetts Health Connector as deadlines loom for 2025 open enrollment.

The Committee can assist in English, Portuguese and Spanish with applying, enrolling, and shopping for both medical and dental plans.

They will also offer extended hours on January 23, the final day to sign up.

Normal hours until then are Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

More information on signing up can be found online on the Committee’s website here. Navigator staff can also be reached at 508-771-1727.