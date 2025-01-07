You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass Health Connector Signup Now, Local Committee Offering Help

Mass Health Connector Signup Now, Local Committee Offering Help

January 7, 2025

HYANNIS – The Community Action Committee of the Cape and Islands is helping residents get signed up with the Massachusetts Health Connector as deadlines loom for 2025 open enrollment.

The Committee can assist in English, Portuguese and Spanish with applying, enrolling, and shopping for both medical and dental plans.

They will also offer extended hours on January 23, the final day to sign up.

Normal hours until then are Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. 

More information on signing up can be found online on the Committee’s website here. Navigator staff can also be reached at 508-771-1727.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


