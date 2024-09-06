Massachusetts and Rhode Island Announce Largest Offshore Wind Selection in New England History

HYANNIS – The offshore wind industry took some big steps forward today with the announcement of more contracts between the state and developers in the biggest solicitation yet for the burgeoning field.

Projects include Vineyard Wind 2, New England Wind 1 and Southcoast Wind. Gov. Maura Healey says they want to power a quarter of Massachusetts with offshore wind power by 2027, as energy demand continues to rise.

“We can do that by continuing with fossil fuels which we know cause a lot of harm to our health and environment and contribute to climate change, or we can go in the direction of renewables and clean energy,” said Healey.

The selection will come out to over 2,600 Megawatts of power for Massachusetts in the coming years.

“Our region is heavily reliant on gas that comes to us from pipelines and ships. For decades, our entire region has experienced significant swings in prices while also worrying about reliability. Offshore wind will bring stability to Massachusetts at a critical time,” said Massachusetts Secretary for Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper.

“Combined with solar and hydropower, Massachusetts future resource mix promises stability as our economy continues to grow. By going big with projects now, we will be able to get ahead of the world in the global race for developers, vessels, materials, and expertise.”

New England Wind 1 calls for landing cables at Barnstable beaches, leading to opposition from some local residents.

The Massachusetts Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs) will begin contract negotiations with the selected developers in the coming weeks.