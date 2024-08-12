Massachusetts Parentage Act Updated With Support From Cape And Islands Lawmakers

BOSTON – Massachusetts is updating its parentage laws for the first time in 40 years.

Governor Maura Healey signed the act which her office says will ensure the rights and protections for parents who use surrogacy, in-vitro fertilization and assisted reproduction, plus the law will be updated to be more inclusive to LGBTQ-plus parents.

“With unprecedented and alarming action in other states to strip away the rights of LGBTQ+ people and our families, Massachusetts’ outdated and heterocentric parentage laws put LGBTQ+ families at risk every day,” said State Senator Julian Cyr.

“The Massachusetts Parentage Act is personal — LGBTQ+ families like mine face excessive and expensive hoops just to ensure our children have the security of legal parentage. I am grateful to Governor Healey for signing this bill into law— today marks a critical step to guarantee that all children can benefit from the stability of a legal parent-child relationship no matter how they came to be in this world.”

“As the House Co-lead sponsor with Rep Hannah Kane, I am so proud to have been a part of the team that got the Massachusetts Parentage Act over the goal line,” said State Representative Sarah Peake.

“This bill modernizes our antiquated laws to more fully address the way families become families today. It bolsters protections for children born through assisted reproduction and surrogacy, and it protects all families in the Commonwealth, but particularly LGBTQ families.

“As we celebrate twenty years of marriage equality in Massachusetts, it’s important to note that we have continued through those years to act to ensure that all LGBTQ people in Massachusetts can live full lives, free from discrimination. Passage of this bill is the icing on the cake of my 18 year legislative career!”