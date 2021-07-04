You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Police ID Suspects in Armed Highway Standoff

Massachusetts Police ID Suspects in Armed Highway Standoff

July 4, 2021

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 men who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff near Interstate 95 in Wakefield.

The group refers to itself as a militia and state that they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology.”

One of the people arrested was a male juvenile and two others are refusing to give their names. They are being charged with a variety of offenses including unlawful possession of a firearm.

Troopers recovered three AR-15 rifles; two pistols; a bolt-action rifle; a shotgun; and a short barrel rifle.

The standoff started early Saturday after a trooper stopped to help the group after they ran out of fuel.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 