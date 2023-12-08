MassDOT Files For Federal Funds To Replace Sagamore Bridge

SAGAMORE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has filed a joint application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for $1.06 billion in federal funding to aid in replacing the Sagamore Bridge.

The grants would come through the Bridge Investment Program Large Bridge Project Program as part of a phased replacement strategy for the two aging bridges.

Chosen first due to high traffic levels compared to its Bourne counterpart, the Sagamore Bridge replacement is estimated to require $2.13 billion, with the state committing to match the federal cash infusion with $700 million in state funds outlined in the Capital Investment Plan.

State and local officials have stressed the need to quickly acquire the $4.5 billion in estimated funds needed to replace the two bridges, citing the potential for catastrophic economic harm that a failure to replace the bridges, which will soon require significant rehabilitation, would cause, damaging supply chains, business growth, and the efficiency of emergency corridors.

“MassDOT and the Army Corp’s joint grant application puts forth the immediate need to secure funding so that this critical project can advance into further design and construction,” said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Null.

“There is no time to waste in securing the financial resources needed to replace this federally owned bridge, and we greatly appreciate any efforts that can be made on behalf of our application by members of the Congressional delegation and our federal partners.”

If approved, MassDOT will administer the design, permitting, and construction of the replacement, which would keep the existing bridge open while updating and modernizing the surrounding roadways to streamline traffic, accommodate pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and reduce commuter accidents, especially during peak season.

Construction remains unscheduled as MassDOT awaits federal response.