MassDOT Meets With Bourne Board On Canal Bridges Replacement

BOURNE – The Bourne Select Board welcomed the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to a meeting earlier this month to get the latest on the Cape Cod Canal Bridges replacement project.

With an estimated price tag of over $4 billion, MassDOT says it has secured funding through state and federal resources to construct the new Sagamore Bridge first, while it continues to seek out federal dollars to meet the budget for the new Bourne Bridge.

Much of the focus at the December 10th meeting was on the modified interchanges that MassDOT is recommending at both bridge sites.

One of the highlights includes adding a ramp on Route 25 so that drivers can bypass Belmont Circle to get to the Scenic Highway.

Project officials also said they heard from the community which wanted a new rotary at Upper Cape Tech High School.

Proposed engineering work on both sides of the Sagamore Bridge is expected to reduce chronic delays.

MassDOT project manager Bryan Cordeiro said they are in the process of identifying all right-of-way needs.