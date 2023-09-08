Memorial Ceremonies To Be Held On Monday Honoring Victims Of 9/11

BARNSTABLE – A series of memorial ceremonies are taking place across the Cape on Monday to honor and remember those lost on September 11, 2001.

The Yarmouth Fire Department is holding a special remembrance ceremony honoring the 343 FDNY firefighters who passed away on 9/11 at 9:50 a.m. at the YFD 9/11 Memorial site at Fire Station Three at 520 Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth.

The Harwich Fire Department will host a brief remembrance ceremony at 9:45 a.m. at the Robert A. Peterson Firehouse on 175 Sisson Road, with members of the police and fire departments participating in the ceremony.

The Town of Barnstable will hold its 15 Annual Day of Remembrance in Barnstable Village, beginning at 9:55 a.m. at the Barnstable Fire Station, where BFD Chief Christopher Beal will lead a ceremony joined by BFD Chaplin Rev. Joshua Adams, soloist Suzanne Tonaire, and BFD Captain Rob Cecil, with retired Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Fredrickson acting as keynote speaker.

After the ceremony, a procession led by Leslie Kenny and Calum MacLachian and the Barnstable Police Department Honor Guard will make its way to St. Mary’s Church, which will hold a Special Day of Remembrance Service at 10:45.

Rev. Dr. Russ Norris will lead the service, with retired American Airlines flight attendants Donna Bartlett and Jana Stein of Centerville and Maureen Winkler of Osterville joining the ceremony as guest speakers to recount their experiences on that day.

A reception will follow in the church gardens, with donations going to Heroes in Transition, a local organization helping veterans.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter