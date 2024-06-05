MISSING GIRL FOUND After Assault and Battery at Mashpee School

MASHPEE – A Mashpee girl missing for several days after a school incident has been found safe.
Mashpee police are investigating the reported assault and battery between two students of Mashpee High School, days after which 15-year-old Aliyah Konton was reported missing.
The other girl, 13-years-old, faces 7 counts of assault and battery charges.
The school resource officer was made aware of the incident that happened May 25th including reports of a social media video of the incident in question.
She was found safe by authorities today, according to Mashpee Public Schools in a Facebook post.
Authorities said that both the Mashpee Schools Superintendent’s Office and Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are involved in the incident.