MISSING GIRL FOUND After Assault and Battery at Mashpee School

June 5, 2024

Aliyah Konton

MASHPEE – A Mashpee girl missing for several days after a school incident has been found safe.

Mashpee police are investigating the reported assault and battery between two students of Mashpee High School, days after which 15-year-old Aliyah Konton was reported missing.

The other girl, 13-years-old, faces 7 counts of assault and battery charges.

The school resource officer was made aware of the incident that happened May 25th including reports of a social media video of the incident in question.

She was found safe by authorities today, according to Mashpee Public Schools in a Facebook post.

Authorities said that both the Mashpee Schools Superintendent’s Office and Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are involved in the incident.

