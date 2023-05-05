Monomoy Middle School Names New Principal

CHATHAM – Dr. Abby Dudley has been named as the next principal of Monomoy Regional Middle School.

Six candidates for the position were interviewed by a hiring committee, which was made up of four teachers, four parents, three administrators, two students, and a member of the community.

In the end, the group unanimously decided that Dudley should be the next person to step into the role.

Dudley was commended by the committee for her experience as a teacher and administrator, including her time spent as assistant principal at the school since July of 2020. She was also praised for her communication and leadership skills.

Dudley will be taking over for Adam O’Shea, who will be departing at the end of the school year. Dudley’s tenure will officially begin on July 1.