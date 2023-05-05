You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Middle School Names New Principal

Monomoy Middle School Names New Principal

May 5, 2023

CHATHAM – Dr. Abby Dudley has been named as the next principal of Monomoy Regional Middle School.

Six candidates for the position were interviewed by a hiring committee, which was made up of four teachers, four parents, three administrators, two students, and a member of the community.

In the end, the group unanimously decided that Dudley should be the next person to step into the role.

Dudley was commended by the committee for her experience as a teacher and administrator, including her time spent as assistant principal at the school since July of 2020. She was also praised for her communication and leadership skills.

Dudley will be taking over for Adam O’Shea, who will be departing at the end of the school year. Dudley’s tenure will officially begin on July 1.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


