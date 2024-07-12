New England Aquarium Releases Six Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Into Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – Staff and volunteers with the New England Aquarium released another batch of rehabilitated sea turtles into Nantucket Sound via West Dennis Beach last night as they work to restore the health of all the turtles brought in over the past cold stunning season.

The six turtles, named “Wolfsbane,” “Lilac,” “Hibiscus,” “Azalea,” “White Cedar,” and “Water Lily,” in keeping with the Aquarium tradition of naming turtles, included one loggerhead, one green, and four Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, some of which were tagged to collect data on post-release behavior and survivorship.

“We are thrilled to be releasing six more turtles back to their ocean home. Knowing that each of these species are endangered, it is so rewarding to see our work directly contribute to conservation efforts that help ensure these populations continue to exist,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the Aquarium.

“While their time at the Sea Turtle Hospital has come to an end, we are excited to follow their movements and continue to learn from these animals.”

There are currently 21 turtles remaining at the Aquarium out of the 394 turtles brought in for treatment over the past winter.