New Massachusetts State Police Colonel Has Local Ties

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has selected a new Colonel to lead the Massachusetts State Police who has ties to the Cape and Islands.

Geoffrey Noble is a retired member of the New Jersey State Police. He was the deputy superintendent there from 2018 to 2022.

Prior to joining the force in New Jersey, Noble served for two years as a summer police officer on Nantucket. According to Governor Healey’s office, Noble was born and raised in Rhode Island and spent much of his childhood on Cape Cod.

Noble is expected to assume leadership of the Mass State Police in October. He’ll replace John Mawn,who has been the interim colonel since February 2023.

“Noble is a principled, respected leader who is widely praised for his integrity, compassion and ability to bring people together. I’m confident that he is the leader that our hardworking State Police team and the people of Massachusetts deserve,” said Healey.