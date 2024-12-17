Newest Steamship Authority Vessel Has Been Commissioned

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority celebrated the commissioning of the M/V Barnstable on Monday.

A public ceremony and open house was held at the Hyannis Terminal.

The Barnstable is one of three sister ships purchased by the Authority in 2022 from Louisiana-based Hornbeck Offshore Services. It was converted at the Alabama Shipyard.

The costs were partially paid for with federal funding that was made available when the ferry routes between the Cape and Islands were designated as commuter services. The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority played a critical role.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the M/V Barnstable, not only for its impending service to Nantucket but also for the recognition it brings to Barnstable’s vital role as a hub for ferry services to the Island,” said State Senator Julian Cyr.

“The Steamship Authority and the Town of Barnstable have had a long and productive working relationship, and for that we are grateful and appreciative. Barnstable, in many ways, has become a ‘home away from home’ for islanders. The communities are interwoven through the lifeline ferry service provided by the Steamship Authority,” said Robert D. Jones, the board chair for the Steamship Authority and its Barnstable representative.