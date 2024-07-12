Northeastern U.S. States Entering Into Energy Transmission Partnership

BOSTON – Massachusetts is joining its fellow New England states, as well as Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York to improve regional electricity transmission planning and development.

The multi-state group has been working over the past year with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper says the collaborative will help the advancement of more cost-effective transmission projects for residents of the Northeast.

In addition, officials say the enhanced ties will bolster reliability during periods of extreme weather and system stress.

The group of states intend to produce a strategic plan for the development of offshore wind projects.