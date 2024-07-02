Offshore Wind Moving Ahead South of Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – Federal officials have given the go-ahead to two offshore wind developments by Avangrid southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

New England Wind 1 and 2, formerly Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind, can begin immediately with construction and operations.

Plans call for as many as 129 turbines generating enough electricity for about 900,000 homes.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to advancing offshore wind energy projects like New England Wind to create jobs, drive economic growth, and cut harmful climate pollution,” said US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein.

“We are proud to announce BOEM’s final approval of the New England Wind projects. They represent a major milestone in our efforts to expand clean energy production and combat climate change.”

Meanwhile, 15 leases are being targeted for the Gulf of Maine about 30 miles off the coast of the Outer Cape. A draft environmental review is out now on the zone for public comment through July 22.