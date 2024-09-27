You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Outer Cape Health Services To Open In-Person Center For Behavioral Health

September 27, 2024

WELLFLEET – Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the opening of a new 1,900-square-foot Behavioral Health Facility along Route 6 in Wellfleet, right by its Wellfleet Pharmacy, on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Representatives say the center will fill a vital need on the Outer Cape by offering year-round in-person counseling for individuals and groups dealing with substance abuse issues.

The center will be staffed by licensed behavioral health providers and will use a holistic approach to client care that incorporates workshops, yoga, and movement therapy for clients in need.

The new array of in-person services will complement the nonprofit’s existing online and outpatient services.

Referrals to OCHS recovery services can be made by primary care providers, behavioral health clinicians, or self-referral, as well as facilities, court officers, and community health organizations.

