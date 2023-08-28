Paving Projects to Cause Delays in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Paving projects will take place in Sandwich in two separate locations on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday August 29.

Lawrence Lynch Corp. will begin paving on West Meeting House Road starting at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The company will then move to Sea Meadow Drive and Wellington Circle on Tuesday also beginning work at 6:30 a.m.

Each planned roadway will be closed periodically while portions of the work is ongoing, and access to area homes and businesses may be delayed until the work is complete.

The work is weather dependent and may be canceled without notice.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to signage and the guidance of safety officers, and use alternate routes if possible.