Plymouth Man Killed In Route 3 Crash

June 3, 2024

PLYMOUTH – The Massachusetts State Police is identifying the victim of a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth Friday in which the car rolled over into the Eel River.

The vehicle was reportedly heading southbound at around 5 p.m. when for reasons still not known, it veered off the roadway and landed in the river on its roof.

The operator, Daniel Zilinski of Plymouth, was airlifted to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead. The MSP says two juvenile passengers suffered serious injuries and they remain hospitalized.

The left and right travel lanes of Route 3 were closed for nearly three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


