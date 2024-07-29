Plymouth Police Academy Announces Graduation Of New Recruit Officer Class

PLYMOUTH – The Municipal Police Training Committee on Wednesday announced the graduation of 61 police officers from the Plymouth Police Academy’s 76 Recruit Officer Class.

During their stay at the Academy, graduates completed over twenty weeks of intensive, modernized training in law enforcement in keeping with the national best practices, public expectations, and legislative mandates put into effect by the 2020 police reform law.

“The latest MPTC graduating class represents our investment in the future generation of public safety leaders who are well-prepared to protect and serve their communities and advance public safety across the Commonwealth,” said MPTC Executive Director and retired Police Chief Robert Ferullo.

“I commend their commitment to meeting our statewide professional training standards,” he said, “which has prepared these officers to provide communities with exceptional policing services by putting into practice the advanced skills, values, and principles engrained throughout their training.”

Several graduates receiving their badges will serve locally, representing Barnstable, Dennis, Harwich, Nantucket, and Plymouth.