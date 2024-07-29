You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Plymouth Police Academy Announces Graduation Of New Recruit Officer Class

Plymouth Police Academy Announces Graduation Of New Recruit Officer Class

July 29, 2024

The 61 graduating members of the latest Recruit Officer Class

PLYMOUTH – The Municipal Police Training Committee on Wednesday announced the graduation of 61 police officers from the Plymouth Police Academy’s 76 Recruit Officer Class.

During their stay at the Academy, graduates completed over twenty weeks of intensive, modernized training in law enforcement in keeping with the national best practices, public expectations, and legislative mandates put into effect by the 2020 police reform law.

“The latest MPTC graduating class represents our investment in the future generation of public safety leaders who are well-prepared to protect and serve their communities and advance public safety across the Commonwealth,” said MPTC Executive Director and retired Police Chief Robert Ferullo.

“I commend their commitment to meeting our statewide professional training standards,” he said, “which has prepared these officers to provide communities with exceptional policing services by putting into practice the advanced skills, values, and principles engrained throughout their training.”

Several graduates receiving their badges will serve locally, representing Barnstable, Dennis, Harwich, Nantucket, and Plymouth.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 