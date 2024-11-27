Proposals Sought For Wampanoag Archaeological Dig In Bourne

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne, in partnership with the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, is requesting quotes from qualified consultants to conduct an intensive archaeological site examination at the site known as “Burying Hill”.

According to the town, the site in the Village of Bournedale has long been known as the largest burial place of the Herring Pond Tribe, and was also a meeting and gathering spot. One of the study’s purposes would be to locate the site of the first Indian Meeting House built by missionaries Thomas Tupper and Richard Bourne in 1637.

Requests for proposal documents are available online at the Town of Bourne website. The deadline for applications is December 20th.