Provincetown Gets $1M State Grant For Motta Field Project

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown is announcing a one-million-dollar grant has been received from Governor Maura Healey’s administration to support the Motta Field Redevelopment Project.

Voters this spring approved nearly $ 12 million for the field to be redesigned, with new tennis and pickleball courts, a skate park, community plaza and more.

“We are incredibly excited to receive this significant grant for Motta Field, which will allow us to bring our community’s vision for this space to life,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

“The project will provide a safe, accessible, and vibrant recreational area for Provincetown’s residents and visitors, while supporting our town’s goals for environmental sustainability and community well-being,” Morse added.

For more information about the Motta Field project, visit the Town of Provincetown website.