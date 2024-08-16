Provincetown Public School Receives State Grant For STEM Education

PROVINCETOWN – Following a recent STEM Summit focused on computer science education and careers, state officials announced just over $265,000 in tech grants for nine school districts to promote digital literacy and education for grades 3 through 8, including a $22,692 grant for Provincetown Public School.

Structured over a three-year period, teams in each selected district will gather to develop an implementation plan featuring workshops, high-quality instructional materials, and professional development for teachers to bring top-notch educational programming preparing students to pursue in-demand fields.

The selected districts will also join in workshops focusing on methods for increasing student access and participation among historically underserved populations.

“We want all students to have learning experiences that are relevant, real-world and interactive, and digital literacy and computer science offer a variety of possibilities,” said Russell D. Johnston, Acting Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education. “I’m glad to see districts expanding their work in this area and including all students.”