Provincetown To Unveil Final Plan For Rejuvenated Corridor

PROVINCETOWN – At an upcoming event scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2024, the Town of Provincetown will present its final vision for Shank Painter Road to the public, concluding its multi-phase planning process for rejuvenating the area.

The virtual event will take place at 6:00 pm and include potential development options created with public feedback in partnership with Boston-based design firm Utile.

According to the town, the designs prioritize affordable, sustainable, and diverse housing and commercial spaces while remaining true to the character of the town, which prides itself as a haven for artists.

The meeting will also include a discussion on relevant zoning amendments up for consideration in the upcoming 2025 Town Meeting.

