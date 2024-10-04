Question 6 Has Barnstable County Officials at Odds

BARNSTABLE – Question 6 on the upcoming election ballot has Barnstable County officials at odds.

The Assembly of Delegates supports the question that they say will clarify the charter, providing the 15-member board authority to modify budget line items proposed by the County Commissioners, request funds, and introduce supplemental fund requests after annual operating budgets are adopted.

Mashpee Assembly Delegate Michaela Wyman-Colombo said in a statement, “This non-partisan ballot question serves to clarify process language within the Barnstable County Charter to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in County government. It ensures that the 15 Assembly Delegates–the legislative branch of County Government–each representing their town, have a clear role in proposing and amending legislation and in providing budget oversight.”

The Barnstable County Commissioners themselves oppose the ballot question, with Commissioner Mark Forest calling it “poorly drafted and legally questionable” with few details for voters on what specific sections in the charter would be amended, and that it bypasses normal charter review processes that would involve local civic groups.

“It does not even give the voters any details, such as the specific sections in the Charter that are being changed or an explanation as to why. It is inconsistent with state law and completely by-passed the normal charter review process that involves local officials and civic groups to in a very open and transparent process,” said Forest in an email to CapeCod.com.

He added the County Commissioners will discuss further opposition at their next meeting October 9.

The following is the full statement from the Assembly: