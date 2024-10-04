Question 6 Has Barnstable County Officials at Odds

BARNSTABLE – Question 6 on the upcoming election ballot has Barnstable County officials at odds.
The Assembly of Delegates supports the question that they say will clarify the charter, providing the 15-member board authority to modify budget line items proposed by the County Commissioners, request funds, and introduce supplemental fund requests after annual operating budgets are adopted.
Mashpee Assembly Delegate Michaela Wyman-Colombo said in a statement, “This non-partisan ballot question serves to clarify process language within the Barnstable County Charter to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in County government. It ensures that the 15 Assembly Delegates–the legislative branch of County Government–each representing their town, have a clear role in proposing and amending legislation and in providing budget oversight.”
The Barnstable County Commissioners themselves oppose the ballot question, with Commissioner Mark Forest calling it “poorly drafted and legally questionable” with few details for voters on what specific sections in the charter would be amended, and that it bypasses normal charter review processes that would involve local civic groups.
“It does not even give the voters any details, such as the specific sections in the Charter that are being changed or an explanation as to why. It is inconsistent with state law and completely by-passed the normal charter review process that involves local officials and civic groups to in a very open and transparent process,” said Forest in an email to CapeCod.com.
He added the County Commissioners will discuss further opposition at their next meeting October 9.
The following is the full statement from the Assembly:
At its October 2 meeting, the Assembly of Delegates highlighted the benefits that Ballot Question 6 offers Barnstable County residents if it is adopted on November 5. Ballot Question 6 seeks to clarify some County government processes so they can be carried out more smoothly. Question 6 will appear only on Barnstable County ballots in addition to five statewide ballot questions.
Speaker Patrick Princi (Barnstable) stated “this important ballot question is specifically about how Barnstable County is governed and asks voters to decide whether to approve language to clarify the charter”
Deputy Speaker Randi Potash (Chatham) summarized the problems that arose in recent years over the meaning of some sections of the Barnstable County Charter. Disagreement over the Charter’s meaning has led to expensive legal opinions and delayed action on some matters. Seeking to resolve this issue, the Assembly of Delegates requested that the Secretary of the Commonwealth place a question on the November 2024 ballot to clarify some of the County Charter’s language.
Brewster Delegate Mary Chaffee stated that Barnstable County government provides valuable services, and it can be even more efficient and transparent – Ballot Question 6 will help achieve that. “If the rules are clear, government will be more efficient and we’ll save money on legal costs,” she added.
The Barnstable County Charter prescribes how the Assembly of Delegates (the legislative branch of County government) and the County Commissioners (the executive branch of County government) perform their roles. Adopting Ballot Question 6 will ensure the 15 Assembly Delegates, who each represent one Cape Cod town, have a clear role in proposing and amending legislation, and in providing budget oversight.
Earlier in the meeting, neither County Commissioner Chair Ronald Bergstrom nor County Administrator Michael Dutton would commit to using the County Communications staff to provide Cape residents with neutral, factual information about Ballot Question 6. The Assembly of Delegates voted unanimously to propose Ballot Question 6 and will provide information to voters about the question.