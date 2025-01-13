You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rental Task Force Established In Brewster

January 13, 2025

BREWSTER – The Town of Brewster has formed a task force on short-term rentals.

The Select Board has identified the issue as an important, complicated and evolving policy area that requires careful evaluation.

The board is specifically looking at impacts on health, safety and quality of life for residents, on the local economy, and on year-round housing availability. 

The task force includes a member of the select board, board of health, the Affordable Housing Trust, and Planning Board, as well as three at-large members. For more information, visit the Town of Brewster website

