You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sam Diego’s Restuarant on the Market

Sam Diego’s Restuarant on the Market

January 14, 2025

HYANNIS – After over 40 years as a Hyannis mainstay, Sam Diego’s Mexican Cookery and Bar is on the market.

The restaurant has been listed with John Ciluzzi’s Premier Commercial.

“This is a “KEY SALE” including the business, equipment, improvements, leasehold position and brand known as Sam Diego’s Mexican Cookery and Bar,” reads the listing on Premier Commercial.

“The first floor consists of a full service restaurant with multiple seating areas, two spacious bar areas, commercial kitchen, multiple restrooms and large reception area. The East side of the property hosts a fantastic outside patio area for patrons. The site has 294 seats inside and 48 outside for a total of 342.”

Co-owner Clarke Buchanan reportedly said he’s looking to retire and hand the restaurant off to someone who wants to continue the name.

The business first opened in 1982.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 