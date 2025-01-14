Sam Diego’s Restuarant on the Market

HYANNIS – After over 40 years as a Hyannis mainstay, Sam Diego’s Mexican Cookery and Bar is on the market.

The restaurant has been listed with John Ciluzzi’s Premier Commercial.

“This is a “KEY SALE” including the business, equipment, improvements, leasehold position and brand known as Sam Diego’s Mexican Cookery and Bar,” reads the listing on Premier Commercial.

“The first floor consists of a full service restaurant with multiple seating areas, two spacious bar areas, commercial kitchen, multiple restrooms and large reception area. The East side of the property hosts a fantastic outside patio area for patrons. The site has 294 seats inside and 48 outside for a total of 342.”

Co-owner Clarke Buchanan reportedly said he’s looking to retire and hand the restaurant off to someone who wants to continue the name.

The business first opened in 1982.