Sandwich Beach Nourishment Nearing Completion

November 17, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich Officials say their $8.95 million beach nourishment project, which is currently relocating sand from Scussett Beach State Reservation to preserve Town Neck Beach and the marshes it protects, is nearing completion and is expected to wrap before Thanksgiving.

The active dredge working on the project is depositing over 300,000 cubic yards of sand via a 9,000-foot pipeline to fortify the local dunes in an effort to sustainably protect the shore, though project officials maintain additional work will be needed in the future.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project, continues to ask residents to be careful when navigating the surrounding waterway as work wraps up and to heed safety warnings and barriers on both land and sea.

