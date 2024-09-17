Sandwich Purchasing Property As Wastewater Investment

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has formally executed a purchase and sales agreement for 85 acres of undeveloped property for the purpose of wastewater and water resource protection.

The property, combined with previously-identified discharge sites, will provide the town with sufficient land to meet all of its projected volume from all phases of the comprehensive water resources management plan.

Town Manager George Dunham says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address significant wastewater needs.

The town will pay $3.3 million with funds from the Water Infrastructure Investment Fund, already authorized in town meeting.

The property is located on Discovery Hill Road and Kiah’s Way. The sale was offered after the owner filed for bankruptcy, and is subject to court approval.