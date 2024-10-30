Sandwich Receives Funding For Public Internet Access

SANDWICH – Sandwich is among 19 cities and towns throughout the state to receive grants in a $1.33 million round of funding from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute as part of its Municipal Digital Equity Implementation program.

As part of the state’s efforts to bridge economic and demographic divides in internet access, Sandwich will receive $64,893.95 to purchase laptops and Chromebooks to implement digital literacy classes at the Center for Active Living and its public library, as well as desktop computers at the library to assist the public with walk-in technical needs.

Barnstable also joined the Institute’s Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program, outlining a project to improve broadband connectivity in Hyannis for future funding.

“MBI, alongside our planning partners and digital equity experts, are making an impact to advance digital inclusion, improve digital literacy skills training, increase internet access through Wi-Fi networks and expand device access to residents,” said MBI Director Michael Baldino.

“Local governments understand the challenges that their communities face,” he said, “so it’s important that we work with them to collect accurate data and identify the needs of underserved residents.”

A total of 105 Massachusetts municipalities, including Falmouth and Orleans, are currently enrolled in the MBI’s planning program.