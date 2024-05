SANDWICH – Voters in Sandwich will consider a nip ban among other articles at town meeting tonight.

It’s been a hot topic for Cape and Islands communities lately, with proponents saying that a ban would help cut down on plastic pollution.

Opponents say that consumers will just get nips elsewhere.

Also on the warrant is an article that would raise the room excise tax up to 6 percent. Town meeting will start at 7pm at Sandwich Middle High School.

The full warrant can be found here.