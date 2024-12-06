You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sewer Connection Assistance Available For Eligible Provincetown Homeowners

Sewer Connection Assistance Available For Eligible Provincetown Homeowners

December 6, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is offering homeowners with properties in Phase 6 of the Town’s Sewer Expansion Project up to $20,000 in ARPA grant funding for connecting their properties to the Town sewer.

Restrictions apply, with owners residing year-round with household incomes up to 120% AMI and those renting their property year-round to income-eligible tenants as part of the Affordable Tax Exemption Program eligible for the funds.

Applications should be submitted by January 13 of the new year and can be found by clicking here.

Approved homeowners will be required to submit a contract for the sewer connection with a vendor preapproved by the town.

Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more, contact Deputy Housing Director Mackenzie Perry by dialing 508-487-7087, or emailing them at this link.

