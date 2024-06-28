Small Business Leaders Urge Cape Codders to Stress Test Broadband this Summer

HYANNIS – Small business advocates are encouraging both residents and businesses to test their broadband connection this summer to see if they are underserved, and potentially bring in more grant opportunities for the Cape.

Steve Johnston with nonprofit internet service provider OpenCape says they want to gather data for state officials during the Cape’s busiest season, when broadband is being stressed to its max.

“As we approach the next week, the Fourth of July, we are going to see a crush of people here on the Cape,” said Johnston.

“Businesses have trouble processing credit cards and doing what they need to do to remain open. People who are working from home have trouble. People doing telehealth appointments. All of these things are impacted by poor infrastructure.”

The group is looking for three speed tests in a 30-day period through July 20.

Alongside the speed test, officials said that billing information showing service address, date of bill, and level of service must be provided in order to be counted.

Massachusetts has $147 million in funding available for broadband internet infrastructure expansions.

More on the imitative, including the link to the speed test, can be found here.