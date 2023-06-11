State Offers Grant to Dennis Center for Active Living

DENNIS – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Service has given a two-year grant worth $352,000 to the Dennis Center for Active Living.

Mobile respite service will be offered to patients, caregivers, and loved ones through a new program that aims to incorporate multiple communities across the region.

Dennis officials said all councils on aging in Barnstable County are encourage to take part alongside organizations such as Independence House and Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Meanwhile, behavioral health for those in need will also be prioritized through the funding.

Older residents and caregivers that are socially isolated will be provided with mental health support through a community-based initiative, according to town officials.