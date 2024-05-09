You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Rep. Chris Flanagan Faked a Mailer During Campaign, Violating Finance Law

State Rep. Chris Flanagan Faked a Mailer During Campaign, Violating Finance Law

May 9, 2024

BARNSTABLE – State Representative for the First Barnstable District Chris Flanagan has admitted to and paid a penalty for falsifying a mailer during his first campaign for the seat.

He used the name Jeanne Louise on a mailer sent to voters who was supposedly part of the Conservatives for Dennis group.

Speaker of the House Ron Mariano expressed disappointment with Flanagan’s actions, saying it is being addressed by regulatory authorities.

Flanagan’s campaign has paid a $6,000 penalty and he has personally paid a $9,000 penalty. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 