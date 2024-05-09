State Rep. Chris Flanagan Faked a Mailer During Campaign, Violating Finance Law

BARNSTABLE – State Representative for the First Barnstable District Chris Flanagan has admitted to and paid a penalty for falsifying a mailer during his first campaign for the seat.

He used the name Jeanne Louise on a mailer sent to voters who was supposedly part of the Conservatives for Dennis group.

Speaker of the House Ron Mariano expressed disappointment with Flanagan’s actions, saying it is being addressed by regulatory authorities.

Flanagan’s campaign has paid a $6,000 penalty and he has personally paid a $9,000 penalty.