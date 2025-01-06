State Rep. Chris Flanagan Reportedly Under Federal Investigation

BARNSTABLE – Democrat State Representative for the First Barnstable District Chris Flanagan and his election campaign are reportedly under federal investigation, says Barnstable Police. The Department said in a statement that they received a report that “alleged potential criminal activity” in October.

The investigation was adopted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts in December.

Police did not specify the crime, but the statement does come after a recent investigation in November of alleged previous misuse of over $20,000 in funds at the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod while he was the executive officer.

The Dennis Democrat has held the seat since 2022.