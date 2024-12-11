You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Celebrating New Vessel with Public Tours

Steamship Authority Celebrating New Vessel with Public Tours

December 11, 2024

Photo from Steamship Authority showing the converted offshore supply vessel in Alabama waters which will sail locally as the Barnstable, already with the name added to the ship.

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority will celebrate the commissioning of the M/V Barnstable on Monday, December 16.

A public ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Hyannis Terminal, followed by self-guided tours of the vessel from 11 a.m. to noon when it makes its trip to Nantucket where another tour will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The M/V Barnstable, one of three sister ships purchased in 2022 from Hornbeck Offshore Services, underwent conversion at the Alabama Shipyard to suit Steamship Authority needs. 

The vessel was shortened to 245 feet, equipped with advanced engines, maneuverability features, and modern navigation systems. It accommodates about 50 vehicles and includes enhanced safety equipment.

The $28.1 million project was partially funded by the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 