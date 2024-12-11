Steamship Authority Celebrating New Vessel with Public Tours

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority will celebrate the commissioning of the M/V Barnstable on Monday, December 16.

A public ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Hyannis Terminal, followed by self-guided tours of the vessel from 11 a.m. to noon when it makes its trip to Nantucket where another tour will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The M/V Barnstable, one of three sister ships purchased in 2022 from Hornbeck Offshore Services, underwent conversion at the Alabama Shipyard to suit Steamship Authority needs.

The vessel was shortened to 245 feet, equipped with advanced engines, maneuverability features, and modern navigation systems. It accommodates about 50 vehicles and includes enhanced safety equipment.

The $28.1 million project was partially funded by the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.