Sunday Journal – Blackbeard’s Ride Raising Money for Wounded Veterans

The 12th annual Blackbeard’s Ride will kick off this Sunday to raise money for wounded veterans and their families. The 30-mile motorcycle ride beginning and ending at Sagamore Beach honors the memory of Staff Sergeant Matthew A. Pucino who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Julie Rojee, the SSG Matthew A. Pucino Memorial Foundation Director of Special Events and Pucino’s cousin, joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about this year’s iteration.