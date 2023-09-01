The MassReconnect program has been approved by state officials, which John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College, says will be a big milestone for expanding accessibility to higher education. He joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about how the new initiative bringing free education to some students will work locally.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College President John Cox Talks New Program Bringing Free College to Students
September 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
