Sunday Journal – Cape Light Compact Electrifying 100 Local Homes

April 7, 2023

A new program from Cape Light Compact will electrify local low-income homes as the region continues efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Administrator Maggie Downey said the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering is a pilot project that will target 100 homes, with 80 of them being deed-restricted. She says that if the state aims to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, low- to moderate- income households will need a boost installing clean energy.

