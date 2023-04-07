A new program from Cape Light Compact will electrify local low-income homes as the region continues efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Administrator Maggie Downey said the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering is a pilot project that will target 100 homes, with 80 of them being deed-restricted. She says that if the state aims to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, low- to moderate- income households will need a boost installing clean energy.
Sunday Journal – Cape Light Compact Electrifying 100 Local Homes
April 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
