Sunday Journal – Free College with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox

Cape Cod Community College officials are gearing up for what they are expecting to be one of their busiest semesters on record in the wake of free college initiatives rolling out. President John Cox says the new policies from the state as part of this week’s $58 billion dollar budget will allow residents to attend for free at community colleges if they don’t already have a bachelor’s or higher. He added they have already been inundated with new faces through last year’s MassReconnect, which aimed to get those 25 and older into higher education at no cost. The bill also included $170 million dollars to make school lunches free.