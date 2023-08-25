You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Homeless Prevention Council Talks Back-to-School

Sunday Journal – Homeless Prevention Council Talks Back-to-School

August 25, 2023

Hadley Luddy, CEO of the Homeless Prevention Council, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the challenges ahead for residents as back to school season begins. She highlights the resources available to the local community, as well as what she says a positive change from the state level in addressing homelessness.

