You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Gains Federal Commuter Status

Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Gains Federal Commuter Status

September 1, 2023

The Steamship Authority has a new badge to wear after it recently was granted Federal Commuter status. Communications Director Sean Driscoll joins Sunday Journal to talk about what benefits the designation provides, and update listeners on ongoing projects like the Woods Hole Terminal Improvements.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 