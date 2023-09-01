The Steamship Authority has a new badge to wear after it recently was granted Federal Commuter status. Communications Director Sean Driscoll joins Sunday Journal to talk about what benefits the designation provides, and update listeners on ongoing projects like the Woods Hole Terminal Improvements.
Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Gains Federal Commuter Status
September 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
