Sunday Journal – The Green Future of Aviation at Cape Cod Gateway Airport

August 25, 2023

Cape Cod Gateway airport is getting a new smart microgrid, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Administrator Geoff DeCarlo says the project will pioneer green energy for air travel. The grid would be able to power ground vehicles, as well as potential future electric aircraft.

